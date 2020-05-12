You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
OSU names interim police chief
breaking top story

OSU names interim police chief

Oregon State University has tapped a retired state trooper with campus law enforcement experience from Connecticut to oversee the formation of a professional police force at OSU.

Edgar Rodriguez, currently associate vice president and chief of public safety and emergency management at Quinnipiac University, is expected to assume the role of interim associate vice president for public safety and chief of police at Oregon State on May 25, the university announced on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was a member of the Connecticut State Police for 23 years, starting as a trooper and rising to the position of detective before retiring in 2009. Since then he has held law enforcement positions in the town of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, where he served as police lieutenant and public safety director, and Quinnipiac University in Hamden, where he now heads the Department of Public Safety.

Rodriguez has a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Charter Oak State College and a master’s in business management from Albertus Magnus College, as well as associate degrees in business management and emergency management.

Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations, said the hiring committee was impressed with Rodriguez’s experience and numerous specialty credentials, which include certification in emergency management, fire safety, critical incident management and campus law enforcement legal issues.

Rodriguez is expected to serve in the interim role for two years and spearhead the development community-based law enforcement and public safety services on the Corvallis campus.

OSU will establish its own police force within the Department of Public Safety on July 1, the day after the university’s current law enforcement contract with the Oregon State Police expires. The Board of Trustees approved the move in April, six months after an African-American student was arrested after being stopped by an OSP trooper for riding her bike on the wrong side of as residential street off campus.

The arrest of Genesis Hansen raised concerns in some parts of the community about racial bias and excessive force and created tension between the university and the Oregon State Police. The agency notified OSU it was ending its law enforcement contract with the university in October, three days after President Ed Ray threatened to cut ties with OSP over the Hansen incident.

OSU plans to hire 14 sworn officers to staff its new police force. The officers will carry guns and have the power to make arrests but will be uniformed differently from civilian Department of Public Safety officers, who are not armed.

Currently, Oregon State is the only institution in the Pac-12 Conference that does not have its own police force.

Edgar Rodriguez mug

Edgar Rodriguez

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Special Projects Editor

Special Projects Editor, Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald

Related to this story

Local

OSP releases Hansen video

In an effort to defuse a growing controversy, the Oregon State Police made body camera video of the Genesis Hansen arrest available to the pub…

NAACP: Hansen arrest was racist
Local

NAACP: Hansen arrest was racist

The NAACP is condemning the Oct. 13 arrest of a black Oregon State University student who was riding her bicycle against traffic, saying Genes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News