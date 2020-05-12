OSU names interim police chief

Rodriguez is expected to serve in the interim role for two years and spearhead the development community-based law enforcement and public safety services on the Corvallis campus.

OSU will establish its own police force within the Department of Public Safety on July 1, the day after the university’s current law enforcement contract with the Oregon State Police expires. The Board of Trustees approved the move in April, six months after an African-American student was arrested after being stopped by an OSP trooper for riding her bike on the wrong side of as residential street off campus.

The arrest of Genesis Hansen raised concerns in some parts of the community about racial bias and excessive force and created tension between the university and the Oregon State Police. The agency notified OSU it was ending its law enforcement contract with the university in October, three days after President Ed Ray threatened to cut ties with OSP over the Hansen incident.

OSU plans to hire 14 sworn officers to staff its new police force. The officers will carry guns and have the power to make arrests but will be uniformed differently from civilian Department of Public Safety officers, who are not armed.

Currently, Oregon State is the only institution in the Pac-12 Conference that does not have its own police force.

