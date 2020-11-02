OSU offers plan for Elliott State Forest

Oregon State University has produced a draft proposal for turning the Elliott State Forest in the Coos Bay area into a research forest.

OSU already manages 15,000 acres of research forests across the state. The Elliott is a big step up in terms of size, at 91,000 acres. In December 2018 the Oregon State Land Board directed the Department of State Lands and OSU to begin examining the Elliott State Research Forest concept. DSL and OSU then launched an exploratory process.

DSL convened an Elliott State Research Forest Advisory Committee, and OSU established an exploratory committee within its College of Forestry. DSL and OSU also engaged tribes, local governments, state agencies and stakeholders in conversation, and held public events and listening sessions.

A remote public forum that will include presentations from OSU and the DSL is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The advisory committee meets Nov. 19, with the State Land Board set to hear its final draft proposal Dec. 9 (see the information box for more information).