OSU on-campus parking plummets amid COVID

The monitoring report also noted that since 2008 the university has increased its number of bike parking slots from 6,145 to 8,949 in 2019, with the percentage that is covered up to 37% in 2019 from 24% in 2008.

Just for comparison the number of commuter/dorm vehicle parking spots is at approximately 7,000, nearly 2,000 less than the number of bicycle spots.

In other highlights the council completed its more than two-year project on revamping the city’s advisory boards and commissions.

Monday’s meeting opened with a public hearing that led to a unanimous vote to dissolve the Land Development Hearings Board, a three-person subset of the Planning Commission. The LDHB met infrequently to rule on a limited number of cases. Moving forward the full nine-person Planning Commission will absorb the LDHB’s work, effective May 25.

Other examples of what the new system will look like moving forward:

• The Parks, Recreation and Natural Areas Committee will remain on hiatus. City Manager Mark Shepard noted the challenges the Parks and Recreation Department is facing with is work on camping issues in city parks as the reason for the delay.