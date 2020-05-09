OSU-owned research forests reopen to public amid pandemic

Accordingly, OSU students and staff — who Fitzgerald called "greeters" — have been stationed around each park to enforce these new protocols.

Two greeters, Karen DeWolfe and Carol Carlson, pointed out a bag of dog droppings someone had already left behind around noon Friday.

"If people are coming in and leaving garbage and waste, it puts other people's lives at risk," DeWolfe said.

Carlson noted the grand re-opening started off quietly, but it's still important for visitors to positively "peer pressure" one another into healthy habits.

"It's not as busy as I was expecting so I think people have been good at kind of distancing themselves," she said. "We ask that if they do meet someone on the trail that they step off and let them pass."

Fitzgerald said the university was in talks with local groups like Team Dirt, the Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Equestrian Trails and the Sierra Club to determine the best conditions for reopening.

Overall, he was pleased with what he'd seen Friday afternoon.

"We are really happy to have people come back out," he said, "because I know the forest is good for physical and mental well-being."

