OSU panel discusses turnout, Trump transition

Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has not conceded in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. The final composition of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House has not been established.
Yet on Monday, nearly one week after the general election, there were plenty of items for a panel of Oregon State University experts to discuss.
Participating in the one-hour panel were Catherine Bolzendahl (director of the School of Public Policy), Scott Akins (sociology professor), Christopher Stout (associate professor of political science) and Christopher McKnight Nichols (associate professor of history).
A key thread in the comments of the panelists and in the questions asked by the media was the turnout.
“This was the highest turnout in a century,” noted Stout, who added that this factor was a big help to Democrats in Oregon because the party has such a registration edge.
The high turnout came despite the coronavirus pandemic. Nichols, who has closely studied the 1918 flu epidemic, noted that absentee and mail-in ballots made it much easier for voters to participate amid the virus.
“People could vote safely despite the pandemic,” he said, “and Oregon is in the vanguard on this. It’s so safe, it’s so secure, and Oregonians like it.”
Nichols noted the Saturday “stop the steal” rally in Salem but added “there is no way Oregon votes were stolen. The idea is patently absurd.”
Nichols also said that vote-challenging spearheaded by Trump “is a harbinger of bad things moving forward.”
The theme of a polarized country was one Bolzendahl emphasized in her opening remarks.
“There is so much we don’t know,” she said. “We’re having conversations about the validity of the vote, participation in the democratic process and what it all means.”
Stout noted the challenges of polling accuracy, which he said were pronounced in 2016 and 2020 but much less so in 2014 and 2018 … when Trump was not on the ballot.
Trump’s struggle attracting college-educated voters was another trend Stout thought worthy of attention moving forward.
The usual White House transition has not yet begun because Trump has not conceded, but Nichols noted that Franklin Delano Roosevelt could not begin his New Deal program until March 1933 because presidential and congressional terms began then until passage of the 20th Amendment, which moved the date back to Jan. 20.
Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 amid the Watergate scandal, did so when party stalwarts such as Barry Goldwater advised him to do so.
Who might play that role for Trump if he continues to hold out?
“I don’t think that any other Republican politician has the clout to stand up to him,” Nichols said. “If the push comes, it’s more likely to come from someone in the conservative media such as radio host Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity of Fox News."
