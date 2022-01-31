OSU paused, now restarts student housing project

Oregon State University's plans to build upper division student housing — although somewhat narrowed —will resume after the project was put on hold in fall 2020 for pandemic-related financial considerations.

The $50 million housing project, which now will house approximately 221 graduate students in studio and two-bedroom units, was approved by the OSU Board of Trustees in October. 2018.

It was originally envisioned with 290 bedrooms. Among other changes: The original plan included two buildings – one along Ninth Street and one along Madison Avenue and 11th Street – but now there will only be one. The five-story building will be constructed at the latter location and it will have a flat roof to fit the city’s requirement for building height.

"There are no plans at this time to build along Ninth Street," OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said by email.

The OSU Board of Trustees agreed to resume the project at its Jan. 27 board meeting.

The cost of the project is still $50 million to accommodate rising construction costs. Clark said the university will submit plans to the city for the revised L-shaped building in the coming months.

"We also are beginning a community outreach effort to update and engage actively OSU students, faculty and staff and Corvallis area community members. Doing so, we will share our new design plan, answer questions and be mindful of input to be provided," Clark wrote.

A presentation of the revised project is available under the Jan. 27 Finance & Administration Committee meeting agenda at leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees. There, it provides several financial assumptions, including anticipating 90% occupancy and charging $1,500 a month for a studio and $1,200 a month for the suite, per bed.

