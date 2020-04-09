OSU postpones commencement ceremony

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon State University is pushing back its spring commencement ceremony, possibly until fall, because of the ongoing risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The decision came after a student survey showed strong support for postponing the ceremony, the university announced on Thursday.

More than 2,500 students on track to graduate this year responded to the survey, with 66% indicating they support rescheduling commencement to a later date, OSU said in a news release. Another 24% backed the idea of a virtual graduation ceremony, while 10% recommended canceling the event altogether.

University officials will announce the details of the rescheduled event at a later date.

More than 7,000 students were projected to receive degrees from OSU this spring and more than 25,000 friends, family and well-wishers were expected to attend the commencement ceremony June 13 at Reser Stadium.

“This was not an easy decision to make … yet postponing commencement to a healthier time is the right choice and is strongly supported by our students,” President Ed Ray said. “And this decision acknowledges that OSU has never canceled commencement in its history.”