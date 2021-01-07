OSU prof discovers new flower

An Oregon State University scientist famed for his work with specimens in amber, has come up with a new discovery.

George Poinar, Jr., whose work uses the same technology displayed in the novel and movie “Jurassic Park,” has identified a new genus and species of flower that is approximately 100 million years old.

“This isn’t quite a Christmas flower but it is a beauty, especially considering it was part of a forest that existed 100 million years ago,” said Poinar, professor emeritus in the OSU College of Science.

Poinar and collaborators at OSU and the U.S. Department of Agriculture named the new flower Valviloculus pleristaminis. Valva is the Latin term for the leaf on a folding door, loculus means compartment, plerus refers to many, and staminis reflects the flower’s dozens of male sex organs.

The flower became encased in amber on the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana and rafted on a continental plate some 4,000 miles across the ocean from Australia to Southeast Asia, Poinar said.

Geologists have been debating just when this chunk of land, known as the West Burma Block, broke away from Gondwana. Some believe it was 200 million years ago. Others claim it was closer to 500 million years ago.