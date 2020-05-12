OSU professors land NSF grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four Oregon State University College of Engineering faculty members have been awarded hefty research grants by the National Science Foundation, the university announced on Monday.

Melissa Santala, Brian Fronk, John Labram and Amir Nayyeri received NSF Faculty Early Career Development Awards to support their work.

Santala, an assistant professor of materials science, was granted $755,610 to study phase-change materials that could be useful in the field of low-power, non-volatile computer memory.

Fronk, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, was awarded $527,992 for research on supercritical fluids, which have potential for use in highly efficient engines, advanced aerospace applications and electronics cooling.

Labram, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, received a grant of $500,000 for a proposal to study opto-electronic circuits based on a new class of materials called metal halide perovskites.

And Nayyeri, an assistant professor of computer science, was awarded $600,000 to delve into mapping problems in computational geometry and topology with an eye toward improving technologies such as medical imaging.

