OSU projects budget deficit

While OSU officials will not release precise enrollment figures until after the deadline to drop fall classes, Vice President for University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark said some overall trends are fairly clear at this point.

“We anticipate enrollment throughout OSU will be up about 1%, maybe a little bit more,” he said. “(However) we will see fewer students enrolled in Corvallis. … Preliminarily, it could be down as much as 1,000 students.”

About 2,200 students are living on the Corvallis campus this fall, about half the capacity of Oregon State’s residence halls. An unknown number are living off-campus, although Clark noted that, with more than 90% of classes being taught remotely this term, many students from out of town or out of state may have chosen to stay home for now.

The education and general fund shortfall results in large part from pandemic-driven changes in the enrollment mix, Clark said.

For instance, out-of-state undergraduate enrollment is down about 9% and international undergraduate student numbers have dropped by roughly 25%. Since both groups pay significantly higher tuition rates than in-state undergrads, the budget impact is significant, Clark said.