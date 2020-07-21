OSU readies fall plans

Students will return — in some capacity — to Oregon State University this fall, according to a message sent to all students Tuesday morning.
Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser addressed the university community reiterating previously announced plans to hold some activities on campus in the fall as schools grapple with the consequences of COVID-19.
Oregon State is currently at Level 2 in the university's four-level plan. Level 1, according to Feser, is a condition in which a reliable vaccine and/or treatment is available. Level 4 would mean Gov. Kate Brown has issued a new stay at home order due to an outbreak.
The university's current operating level is defined as having COVID-19 cases present but that they are "relatively few." Protective measures in Level 2, Feser said, are working and public health systems have adequate capacity to respond.
"Looking ahead to fall term, a Level 2 designation means we will teach using a variety of modalities, with a majority of instruction held online and via remote means," Feser said. "At Level 2, research and engagement activities and programs may take place onsite when physical distancing and other health measures are effective in providing for health and safety."
Feser also stated that some OSU locations are currently tracking toward a Level 3 designation which would mean in-person activities on campus would be "very limited."
Barring an order from Gov. Brown that mandates residents remain home, however, Feser said the university anticipates having some onsite activity in Corvallis and Bend, including instruction, research, extracurricular activities and residential living.
"All of our academic and administrative leaders are prepared to guide faculty and staff in adjusting plans as conditions change," Feser stated. "As always, our responses to COVID-19 will remain in full alignment with the guidance provided by state and county health authorities."
On July 8, the university released an update to its original plan for fall classes, noting that the ambiguity COVID-19 closures had caused was difficult for students and staff but the university would not return to "normal" just yet.
"At this time," the statement read, "and in consultation with county and state health authorities, we continue to believe our current plan to implement slow density, mixed modality instruction and activities facilitated with the public health measures noted is a sound approach."
The university has noted that the situation is fluid and the plan could be changed based on the spread of COVID-19 leading up to the fall semester.
"We know the uncertainty this pandemic is introducing is challenging for those preparing for fall courses, developing research plans and planning engagement activities," the statement said. "But we believe it is critical that we continue to proceed cautiously, listen to and align with local and state public health authorities, and consider the many impacts of each decision we make."
