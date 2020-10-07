OSU reaffirms committment to diversity

Oregon State University is examining its options in regards to an Executive Order that would prohibit institutions that engage in racial sensitivity and implicit bias training from receiving federal contracts and grants.

During the initial presidential debate, President Donald Trump doubled down on a tweet that noted he was banning those with federal contracts from engaging in racial sensitivity training.

"We have to go back to the core values of this country," Trump said at the debate. "They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place. It's a racist place. And they were teaching people to hate our country. And I'm not going to allow that to happen."

Racial sensitivity, sexual bias and implicit bias training centers around avoiding racist language in the work place and bringing a level of understanding to factual historic events including slavery, redlining, indigenous relations and anti-LGBTQ legislation and actions.

"OSU remains fully committed to the important work and discussion taking place throughout the university regarding diversity, racial equity, bias, inclusion and social justice," said OSU President F. King Alexander in a letter to the campus community on Tuesday.