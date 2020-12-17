OSU receives $7.1 million grant to continue Andrews Forest work

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are some medium- to high-severity patches mixed in there, but for the most part it was low-severity ground fire by the time it reached the Andrews. The fire did burn through two and a half of our experimental small watersheds, which are among the most intensively studied portions of the Andrews.”

Though the Andrews Experimental Forest’s headquarters were spared, the studies of those affected watersheds had been ongoing for more than five decades, including examinations of vegetation, hydrology, soil moisture, phenology and microclimate.

“We’re working quickly to set up monitoring and studies to help us learn from the fire,” said Matt Betts, an OSU professor of landscape ecology. “And thankfully we have decades of pre-fire data to use as the foundation for comparisons.”

Future research will examine how stream flow, erosion, fine-scale air temperature, vegetation, birds and other animals respond to the Holiday Farm Fire and how the responses compare to past disturbances, said Michael Paul Nelson, lead principal investigator for the forest.

Nelson added that forest managers “continue to be guided by a central question: How do climate, natural disturbance and land use as influenced by values and decisions interact with biodiversity, hydrology and carbon and nutrient dynamics?"