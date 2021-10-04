OSU receives diversity award for fourth consecutive year

Oregon State University received an award for the fourth year in a row recognizing its equity, inclusion and diversity efforts on campus.

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine awarded the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award to several institutions across the country. OSU is one of three schools in the Pacific Northwest to receive the award.

“Oregon State University is committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the university and addressing racism within OSU and higher education,” said Interim President Becky Johnson. “We are very pleased that our efforts to advance a welcoming environment and success for all students have been recognized for a fourth straight year. We know there is more work to do, and OSU is committed to continue progress in these efforts.”

Here are some of the initiatives OSU has implemented to promote campus-wide equity and inclusion:

Moving Forward Together, which advances anti-racist initiatives on campus. This has led to the creation of the President’s Commission on the Status of Black Faculty and Staff Affairs, the Racism and Antiracism Curriculum Task Force and the hiring of two coordinators of Black student mental health and wellness.