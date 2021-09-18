OSU receives over $380 million in research funding

Oregon State University received over $380 million in research funding for the fifth straight year in a row. Despite the pandemic, research expenditures also grew for the seventh year in a row by 5%.
OSU-Cascades’ received $3.4 million for research purposes, which is the second highest annual amount the Bend campus has ever gotten.
OSU researchers will use this money for groundbreaking work, including a COVID-19 tracing project, studying climate trends, real-time ocean monitoring and gravitational waves.
For fiscal year 2021, OSU received $383.9 million, which is the fourth highest amount in the school’s history. At the same time, 17 of the last 19 years have shown a year-to-year increase in research expenditures.
“Oregon State University faculty continue to address real-world problems in Oregon, around the United States and across the globe,” said OSU Interim President Becky Johnson. “Despite a pandemic that placed limits on their activities, our scientists found ways to engage in discovery and produce innovative answers to some of the planet’s most important issues, including the ongoing challenge of COVID-19.”
Last year’s funding total included a small amount for two large projects that have strengthened OSU’s research funding since 2017. The construction of several research vessels and a wave energy testing facility have brought $77 million to $127 million in research grants to the university.
TRACE-COVID-19, which helps measure the prevalence of the virus through wastewater tests, community surveillance sampling and viral sequence data, is a groundbreaking project OSU researchers are working on to help Oregonians get through this pandemic. The David and Lucile Packard Foundation gave $2 million to expand this project to other states.
The North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves is a $17 million National Science Foundation center that uses pulsar arrays to listen for wave signals from super-massive black hole mergers. OSU researchers aim to understand physics and astronomy through these black hole mergers, which are many times the mass of the sun.
The research funding is going toward a myriad of projects, including artificial intelligence, agriculture, marine sciences, robotics, business, liberal arts and forestry.
OSU researchers are also working on their own startups. Pacific Vaccines aims to develop a vaccine for gonorrhea, Oligo Activity Enhancer aims to create a new delivery system for cancer drugs, PediaNourish monitors glucose levels in premature infants, and Microbiome Engineering rapidly assesses the impact of gut microbiota metabolites on autism, depression and cognition.
“Our entrepreneurs are constantly and aggressively driving innovation toward commercialization because of their dedication to maximizing OSU’s impact, and thanks to the assistance of Oregon State’s world-class research capabilities, the University Venture Development Fund and support of the OSU Advantage programs,” said Brian Wall, OSU’s associate vice president for research, innovation and economic impact.