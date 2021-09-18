OSU receives over $380 million in research funding

Oregon State University received over $380 million in research funding for the fifth straight year in a row. Despite the pandemic, research expenditures also grew for the seventh year in a row by 5%.

OSU-Cascades’ received $3.4 million for research purposes, which is the second highest annual amount the Bend campus has ever gotten.

OSU researchers will use this money for groundbreaking work, including a COVID-19 tracing project, studying climate trends, real-time ocean monitoring and gravitational waves.

For fiscal year 2021, OSU received $383.9 million, which is the fourth highest amount in the school’s history. At the same time, 17 of the last 19 years have shown a year-to-year increase in research expenditures.

“Oregon State University faculty continue to address real-world problems in Oregon, around the United States and across the globe,” said OSU Interim President Becky Johnson. “Despite a pandemic that placed limits on their activities, our scientists found ways to engage in discovery and produce innovative answers to some of the planet’s most important issues, including the ongoing challenge of COVID-19.”