OSU releases more data on virus testing

The New York Times has reported that an analysis of local and health data shows 280 coronavirus cases at Oregon colleges and universities amid state reports noting case spikes stemming from Greek life and other "gatherings."

The Times said that 127 of those were at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, 59 at the University of Oregon and 52 at Oregon State University. All other campuses analyzed, the Times said, reported less than 10.

“We believe that every positive case is important,” said Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing. “We are focused on prevention, education and support and have asked (the Oregon Health Authority) to be more precise and informative in its reporting results and the actual occurrences. Words like outbreaks and parties by the state are, in some cases, generalized and not accurate to all cases.”

The OHA’s Friday report indicated that Greek life parties in Corvallis and Eugene were a source of the sharp spike in cases that day to a record 457.

Clark said that 475 students living in Greek housing have been tested in the past week and just 1.47% (seven) tested positive. Clark also noted that the university has conducted 1,961 tests of student-athletes since late June with just 12 positive cases (6/10 of 1%).