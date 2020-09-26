OSU releases more data on virus testing

The New York Times has reported that an analysis of local and health data shows 280 coronavirus cases at Oregon colleges and universities amid state reports noting case spikes stemming from Greek life and other "gatherings."
The Times said that 127 of those were at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, 59 at the University of Oregon and 52 at Oregon State University. All other campuses analyzed, the Times said, reported less than 10.
“We believe that every positive case is important,” said Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing. “We are focused on prevention, education and support and have asked (the Oregon Health Authority) to be more precise and informative in its reporting results and the actual occurrences. Words like outbreaks and parties by the state are, in some cases, generalized and not accurate to all cases.”
The OHA’s Friday report indicated that Greek life parties in Corvallis and Eugene were a source of the sharp spike in cases that day to a record 457.
Clark said that 475 students living in Greek housing have been tested in the past week and just 1.47% (seven) tested positive. Clark also noted that the university has conducted 1,961 tests of student-athletes since late June with just 12 positive cases (6/10 of 1%).
In early October when the OSU football team begins practicing in earnest for a season that will begin Nov. 6 or Nov. 7, Clark said that football players will be tested daily.
The university also tested 2,089 students during the Sept. 18 through Sept. 22 move-in period, with 28 testing positive (1.34%). All positive tests, Clark said, result in mandatory two-week isolation periods (either on campus or back home) and contact tracing to help locate other possible cases.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed four more lives in Oregonian.
The Saturday report from the Oregon Health Authority indicated that the deaths involved two Marion County individuals as well as ones from Malheur County and Washington County. The state’s death toll is now 546.
Three of the four deaths involved individuals who had underlying medical conditions, with the OHA still working to confirm the status of the fourth fatality.
In addition, the OHA reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases, putting the state’s total at 32,581. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. The state now has 30,059 cases.
A total of 12 new cases were report in Linn County, bringing its total to 519, with 13 deaths. Benton County reported one new case. Its total is 310, with six deaths.
The other new state cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (24), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (16), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (44), Lincoln (3), Malheur (8), Marion (31), Multnomah (33), Polk (7), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (31), and Yamhill (2).
