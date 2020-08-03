OSU reopening continues to spark debate

The group is completing up to 500 masks per day, with 100 to 200 volunteers on the job.

“They are tenacious people,” Guenther said. “They just sew and sew.”

Wyatt said the group had planned to lower the pace in July but has found that the need still is great, particularly for young people. Volunteers still are needed and donations are encouraged. Go to corvallissewingbrigade.org for more information.

• Councilors voted 5-3 to approve new parking rules for the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. The ordinance, which would loosen city-mandated parking requirements, must go before the council at its Aug. 17 meeting because the decision was not unanimous. Councilors favoring the move noted that the library's underground lot is rarely full and that the restrictions appeared to be too strict.

• Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers, who leads the ad hoc committee of councilors working on the restructuring of the city’s advisory boards and commissions, said the group, which meets again Wednesday and next Monday, hopes to have some options for the council to discuss Aug. 17.

