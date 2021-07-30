OSU research identifies ancient ‘mammoth weevil’ that used huge ‘trunk’ to fight for mates

Weevils with straight antennae are categorized as primitive weevils, and those whose antennae feature an elbow-like bend are known as true weevils; Rhamphophorus is a primitive weevil with an 11-segment antenna, and Poinar placed it in the Nemonychidae family, whose members are known as “pine flower weevils.”

“The story of the family’s ancient history is told by species in Mesozoic amber deposits, although no extinct or extant species with such elongated rostrums are known,” he said. “The larvae and adults of many nemonychids eat pollen from developing male cones of pines and other conifers.”

The newly identified weevil genus and species belongs to the sub-family Cimberidinae, consisting of particularly long-nosed weevils whose physical characteristics are developed like highly specialized tools. Of the 70 known species of Cimberidinae, many are sexually dimorphic —males and females look quite different from one another. Thus the female of Rhamphophorus probably had a much shorter rostrum.

The new weevil, which likely lived on the ground rather than in trees, is 5.5 millimeters long, almost half of which is head and rostrum. The amber in which it is preserved came from the Noije Bum 2001 Summit Site mine first excavated in Myanmar’s Hukawng Valley in 2001.