OSU research sets record again

Timber-related fraud is a $1 billion per year business.
Beth Lebow, director of Oregon State University’s new Wood Identification & Screening Center, said illegal timber imports are third in value behind only drugs and counterfeiting.
A $4 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service has allowed the center to move from Ashland to OSU and add Lebow and two other scientists to the College of Forestry.
“Hopefully we can reduce the availability of illegal wood in the marketplace,” said Lebow of the center’s mission.
The $4 million grant for the wood forensics lab is part of a $450 million haul in OSU research funding in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The university was able to set a new record for its research grants despite the coronavirus pandemic. And the research kitty was above $400 million for the third time in four years.
OSU hauls in more research funding than the other state universities combined.
“We are very proud of our steady increase in research funding over the last five years, as it helps us increase our impact and educate and train the next generation of critical thinkers, creators, and innovators,” said Irem Tumer, OSU’s vice president for research.
“The key secret ingredient is to hire great faculty and researchers, support them and provide development opportunities for them to be successful in their jobs as researchers and educators. Secondly, at OSU — more so than a lot of other institutions — we are intentional in building and nurturing a collaborative culture, focusing on interdisciplinary research, and encouraging and developing an entrepreneurial mindset.”
The wood forensics lab staff seems a prime example of this spirit. During a visit from the Gazette-Times the scientist just couldn’t wait to demonstrate what they are doing.
“There is so much chemistry happening here,” said Cady Lancaster as she looked at a wood sample blown up by a Foster & Freeman VSC 8000 that is linked to a powerful Leica microscope.
Lancaster and Kristen Finch, both of whom came north with Lebow, have assistant professor status, They took turns manning the console, scurrying back and forth to produce other wood samples and even showing how the center can ferret out fraud in documents related to timber imports.
“Trees that are closely related have similar chemistry,” Finch said. “And we can use those differences and similarities to identify the species.”
For example center scientists have spotted differences between Douglas fir trees in the Coast Range as opposed to those in the Cascades. The scientists showed how different a tropical hardwood looks from plywood under the Leica scope and, just because they could, blew up a butterfly wing to such an extent that it looked like you were viewing things at a cellular level.
The wood forensics center faced challenges getting started in Corvallis because of the coronavirus, with one full-time chemist still working in Ashland for the time being.
They also are patiently awaiting their most significant piece of technology yet, a spectrometer that will occupy a big chunk of one corner of their lab and greatly expand their ability to ID wood samples. The machine is due any day, but the scientists say some remodeling and engineering challenges mean a week or two before it is operational.
The spectrometer will allow the center to expand its reference databases to help law enforcement confirm the species and origin of wood products.
Since the 1900 enactment of the Lacey Act, it’s been against federal law to import illegally obtained wood into the United States, and importers are required to declare the species and country of origin of the timber they bring into the country.
Wood identification technologies are needed to thwart importers who try to skirt the law by intentionally declaring the wrong species, or the wrong place where the timber came from.
Timber fraud can lead to lower prices and lost sales for Oregon firms, Lebow noted. Which also ties into the larger role that OSU researchers hope to play.
“We highly value the economic impact we have on Oregon and the world,” said research VP Tumer. “We want to create new enterprises, products, services, and investment with our discoveries. And, ultimately, we want to use these to contribute to economic prosperity, improved human welfare, and a healthier planet.”
Tumer noted that OSU researchers have played key roles in initiatives related to the pandemic, reeling in nine grants of $4 million or more.
“During the pandemic alone, we have had researchers focus on a range of questions with broad impacts, from stress and coping in times of crisis, to international, national, and state strategies for addressing the pandemic, to how stigma, racism and other forms of discrimination exacerbate epidemics and suffering.
“Our researchers are looking at socioeconomic barriers to testing and treatment, the history of pandemic responses, supply chains and food safety during a disaster response, and political and public health messaging during the pandemic.”
Tumer said she she was especially proud of the OSU teams that went door-to-door in Corvallis and throughout the state to test for the virus and other teams that focused on wastewater sampling.
“These two teams of researchers have shown the value of innovative university research and the dedication of our researchers to solve real-world problems,” she said.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
