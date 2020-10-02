OSU research sets record again

Timber-related fraud is a $1 billion per year business.

Beth Lebow, director of Oregon State University’s new Wood Identification & Screening Center, said illegal timber imports are third in value behind only drugs and counterfeiting.

A $4 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service has allowed the center to move from Ashland to OSU and add Lebow and two other scientists to the College of Forestry.

“Hopefully we can reduce the availability of illegal wood in the marketplace,” said Lebow of the center’s mission.

The $4 million grant for the wood forensics lab is part of a $450 million haul in OSU research funding in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The university was able to set a new record for its research grants despite the coronavirus pandemic. And the research kitty was above $400 million for the third time in four years.

OSU hauls in more research funding than the other state universities combined.

“We are very proud of our steady increase in research funding over the last five years, as it helps us increase our impact and educate and train the next generation of critical thinkers, creators, and innovators,” said Irem Tumer, OSU’s vice president for research.