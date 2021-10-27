OSU researcher among top analytical scientists in the world

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Van Breemen's laboratory is currently working on a project for OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center, determining if there are any cannabinoids in cow's milk or sheep fed spent hemp, that is, hemp stalks after CBD extraction.

Van Breemen was nominated to the Power List by his peers and selected by a judging panel. Only 10 analytical scientists per continent, excluding Antarctica, were chosen in 2020.

The researcher became fascinated with science growing up because of influences from his parents and grandfather. His grandfather achieved the first Ph.D. in physiology in Iowa, and his parents met in chemistry while they were in college, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

But his academic career didn't start with chemistry. Or even science.

Van Breemen originally planned to go to college to play the oboe, then switched to computer science and finally landed on chemistry. He earned his undergraduate chemistry degree at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio — a liberal arts college maybe better known for its music conservatory. He completed his Ph.D. in pharmacology at Johns Hopkins University. He was a postdoctoral fellow in mass spectrometry at John Hopkins as well.