OSU researchers look at trees that don't burn

Downing, the lead author for the report, noted that “refugia can be transient and survive a single fire because of random weather or fire behavior conditions, or there can be persistent refugia that don’t change very much in the face of multiple fire events.”

“Figuring out which areas are most likely to persist requires using landscape-scale assessments of the factors behind fire behavior and severity: topography, fuels and weather,” Krawchuk said. “Refugia are ecologically important parts of fire severity mosaics, and it appears that the more times a landscape burns, the more important terrain features are for refugia persistence.”

The models analyzed by the researchers also show that smoke density strongly influences the results. Refugia are more likely to occur when smoke is moderate or dense in the morning, a connection the scientists attribute to the shade smoke provides.

“Our hope is that this study can inform management strategies designed to protect fire-resistant portions of biologically and topographically diverse landscapes,” Krawchuk said.

The Klamath-Siskiyou ecoregion is ideal for studying refugia occurrence and resilience, Downing said, because it’s a “biodiversity hotspot” in which fire has been a key ecological component for thousands of years.