OSU researchers warn 2021 fire season may be even worse than 2020

Researchers at Oregon State University have homed in on the conditions that caused historically destructive Oregon wildfires in September and are warning similar conditions will exist during the upcoming fire season and beyond, partially due to climate change.
The study, co-authored by Larry O’Neill, associate professor in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and state climatologist for the Oregon Climate Service, found “unprecedented combination of strong easterly winds and low humidity coupled with prolonged drought conditions” produced the widespread and destructive wildfires last year.
While the conditions individually had been seen previously, the confluence of the conditions had not. O’Neill issued a grave warning for the upcoming season — one that may be reissued in future years due to climate change.
“The situation looks as bad or worse than last year,” O’Neill said in a Monday press release. “Drought conditions have not recovered from last year, particularly in southern and eastern Oregon. Soil moistures remain low, and the vegetation fuel moisture has not recovered.”
The 2020 fires were possibly the most widespread in well over a century.
“From Sept. 7 to 9, 2020, an estimated 11% of the Oregon Cascades burned in several large fires in western Oregon,” according to the release. “The fires, which stretched from Clackamas County at the north to Douglas County at the south, burned more area of the Oregon Cascades than had burned in the previous 36 years combined and likely exceeded the area burned in any single year in at least the last 120 years, the researchers found."
O’Neill said the majority of major wildfires in western Oregon since the turn of the 20th century have occurred during warm, dry summers with considerable easterly winds.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“Forecasters can look for that combination of easterly winds and extremely dry landscapes and know that the fire risk will be greater,” he said in the release. “That could allow for some preparation to reduce fire risk.”
In addition to studying weather and climate data from 2020, researchers studied 13 other major wildfire events in western Oregon dating back to 1900. The scope of the research allowed the team to identify the trends. Of the 13 other historic fire events they examined, 10 were associated with hot, dry summers and all of them coincided with considerable easterly winds.
Researchers said climate change will increase air dryness in late summer and early fall in Oregon, a major factor in large wildfires. However, climate change is not expected to increase the strength or frequency of easterly winds.
“As the climate warms, the atmosphere will have a larger capacity to pull moisture from soils and forest vegetation than it does now, which will increase the severity of droughts and dryness of potential fire fuels,” he said. “So when we do get these similar strong easterly wind events, those winds may be blowing over drier, more flammable fuels. The implication is that the fire risk throughout Oregon will probably increase significantly, and that we can also expect longer fire seasons, including in areas we typically think are not prone to extreme wildfire.”