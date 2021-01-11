OSU schedules sessions on vision project

Oregon State University has scheduled three virtual sessions in the coming weeks to gather community input on the university’s vision project.
OSU officials have completed their draft version of the plan (see the website for a PDF of the 17-page executive summary), and the three sessions will help give the community an opportunity to learn about the strategies and recommendations for the campus.
The meetings require advance registration. Here are the dates and registration links:
• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register: https://beav.es/JSt.
• Jan. 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register: https://beav.es/JSy.
• Jan. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register: https://beav.es/JSF.
The project consists of five phases — initiation, discovery, ideation, formulation and realization. We are in the realization phase now, and although adoption was originally scheduled for June, 2020, that schedule had to be adjusted because of the coronavirus.
The vision project aims to provide guidance for the future of the Corvallis campus’s physical environment. Input on the plan has been gathered since 2018 from community members and OSU stakeholders. The plan will guide consideration and implementation of initiatives and future capital projects.
The plan will be finalized and accepted by the OSU Board of Trustees.
Comments on the vision can also be made online at this site: https://beav.es/JSC.
