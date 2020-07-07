OSU Science Pub to discuss Black Lives Matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University’s regular Science Pub event will delve into history at its next offering.

On July 13 in a virtual session OSU will look at the influence, origins and political impacts of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Science Pub will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be viewed for free by anyone. The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Registration for the event is required and can be completed at https://beav.es/4CG.

Leading the talk will be Christopher Stout, an associate professor in OSU’s School of Public Policy. Stout, the editor of the academic journal Politics, Groups and Identities, also is the author of two books that include discussions of race: “Bringing Race Back In: Black Politicians, Deracialization and Voting Behavior in the Age of Obama” and “The Case for Identity Politics: Polarization, Democratic Change and Racial Appeals.

Sponsors of the OSU Science Pub include the Office of Research and Terra magazine at OSU, OSU-Cascades in Bend and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Connect Central Oregon, a collaborative program with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, will produce the event with their student consultancy interns.

