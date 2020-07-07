You are the owner of this article.
OSU Science Pub to discuss Black Lives Matter

Supporters hold signs in support of Black Lives Matter at a student-organized rally at Catonsville High in Maryland on June 24. Oregon State University is hosting a virtual talk on Monday on the history, origins and impacts or Black Lives Matter.

 Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun

Oregon State University’s regular Science Pub event will delve into history at its next offering.

On July 13 in a virtual session OSU will look at the influence, origins and political impacts of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Science Pub will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be viewed for free by anyone. The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Registration for the event is required and can be completed at https://beav.es/4CG.

Leading the talk will be Christopher Stout, an associate professor in OSU’s School of Public Policy. Stout, the editor of the academic journal Politics, Groups and Identities, also is the author of two books that include discussions of race: “Bringing Race Back In: Black Politicians, Deracialization and Voting Behavior in the Age of Obama” and “The Case for Identity Politics: Polarization, Democratic Change and Racial Appeals.

Sponsors of the OSU Science Pub include the Office of Research and Terra magazine at OSU, OSU-Cascades in Bend and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Connect Central Oregon, a collaborative program with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, will produce the event with their student consultancy interns.

