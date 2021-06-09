OSU selected to lead NOAA institute for marine research

Oregon State University has been selected to host a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration institute focused on collaborative study of the rapidly changing ocean and expanded demands on its use.

The Cooperative Institute for Marine Ecosystem and Resources Studies will focus on four research themes: conservation, protection and restoration of marine resources; marine ecosystems; ocean acoustics; and ocean, coastal and seafloor processes.

The institute will be eligible for up to $37 million in funding over the next five years, with potential for renewal for five more.

NOAA supports 20 cooperative institutes in 28 states and the District of Columbia, providing funding to extend basic and applied research beyond the federal agency’s capacity. The institutes also serve as a training ground for future NOAA employees.

The OSU institute was previously known as the Cooperative Institute for Marine Resources Studies and has been housed at Hatfield Marine Science Center since its establishment in 1982. In its new form, CIMERS will continue to address some of the same themes but also will expand to include new areas.

