OSU set for return of Holocaust Memorial Week

Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. via Zoom: Jennifer Evans, “Social Media and the Long Shadow of the Holocaust.” Evans, a professor of history at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, will discuss how platforms like Facebook are used to discuss the Holocaust — sometimes to minimize or even deny it, but often to spread knowledge of it and the lessons that are implicit in it. To register, visit https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6rTcQ4cjRbe4oQkFWq_uFw .

Thursday, April 8 starting at noon via YouTube: “The OSU Choirs Sing of the Holocaust and of Healing.” This event will present the video recording of a concert at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., in 2019. The concert features the OSU choirs under the direction of Steven M. Zielke, Sandra Babb and Russell Christensen. The choirs performed with the Children’s Chorus of Washington Concert Chorus, the Post-Classical Ensemble, soloists and Cantor. On the program: “Schlof MainKind (Sleep, my child),” a traditional German lullaby, sung across the generations with a variety of lyrics and themes, some of them recalling Jewish culture; and “To Be Certain of the Dawn,” an oratorio with music composed by Stephen Paulus and a libretto authored by Michael Dennis Browne. This event is presented in collaboration with the School of Arts and Communication, OSU Choirs and Accent Concerts. Noon via YouTube Premiere at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzhHOZjEkverAHTfDHDnjQ, but will be available for viewing indefinitely.