OSU sorority honored for volunteer work

The Beta Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta at Oregon State University has been honored for its volunteer work with Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA.
The Benton Community Foundation named the chapter its outstanding emerging philanthropists at its second awards event Nov. 13.
“Service is our top priority. We’re so thankful for this opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Mackenzie Belden of the OSU chapter.
Nationally, the sorority has been working with CASA, which focuses mainly on serving abused and neglected children, since 1989.
“Our main focus is always CASA, and we love to help out as often as possible,” said chapter CEO Emily Daniel. “Our members participate in most, if not all, of CASA's events. Some of those events include their annual casino night fundraiser (and) a princess event where our members have dressed up as princesses and met with foster children.
“Most often we are at CASA helping organize and cleaning or helping out in any way we can. As Thetas we are committed to spreading the widest influence for good and believe that CASA is an organization that does just that.”
The OSU chapter dates to 1917 — the national body goes back to 1870 — and Daniel said “service is held at the utmost importance within our chapter. We put a strong emphasis on volunteer work within the Oregon State community as well as outside in the Corvallis community.”
Daniel noted that on-campus initiatives the chapter’s 127 members pitch in on include the annual blood drive, a “be the match” bone marrow drive, the Relay for Life and Take Back the Night.
“Throughout the year we make it a priority to volunteer on campus,” Daniel said, “and we make sure to participate in as many other chapters' philanthropies as we can each term.”
During an email exchange with the Gazette-Times, Daniel emphasized the 30 years of work with CASA that Theta chapters have been involved with. But she added that the effort is just beginning.
“Although we have helped our local CASA so much throughout the years, there is still so much work to be done,” she said, “and we look forward to making that difference in any way we can through our volunteering and fundraising efforts each year — this year more than ever!”
