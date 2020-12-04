OSU sorority honored for volunteer work

The Beta Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta at Oregon State University has been honored for its volunteer work with Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA.

The Benton Community Foundation named the chapter its outstanding emerging philanthropists at its second awards event Nov. 13.

“Service is our top priority. We’re so thankful for this opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Mackenzie Belden of the OSU chapter.

Nationally, the sorority has been working with CASA, which focuses mainly on serving abused and neglected children, since 1989.

“Our main focus is always CASA, and we love to help out as often as possible,” said chapter CEO Emily Daniel. “Our members participate in most, if not all, of CASA's events. Some of those events include their annual casino night fundraiser (and) a princess event where our members have dressed up as princesses and met with foster children.

“Most often we are at CASA helping organize and cleaning or helping out in any way we can. As Thetas we are committed to spreading the widest influence for good and believe that CASA is an organization that does just that.”