OSU student turns climate research into bilingual children's books, receives $100,000 scholarship

“I would go and catch frogs in the rice paddies and take measurements,” Cousins remembered. “This feels like a gift. And I think that's why I get pretty excited about the books. I don't want other people to have to wait until they're 29 to know that this is something you can do.”

Cousins said he is not sure why there is such a lack of outreach to the Latino community around environmentalism, but that it probably has to do with how inaccessible academia seems to working families. But recently, he’s noticed things have started to improve.

“It's made me really happy to go out to the gorge and see more Latino families like hiking,” he said. “I've started to see hunters of color and other Latinx hiker groups. And so I think it is changing, but I don't know what the issue is historically.”

Cousins does not have an exact timeline for when the book will be available, but right now it is going through the editing and publishing process. And while it’s been challenging to switch from writing scientific literature to children’s books, he said it’s been fun to work with the team and create something new.

“I certainly would not have been able to do it without the people that I work with,” Cousins said. “Everyone on the team has just been so excited, and that has made the project take a life of its own.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

