OSU students adapt to campus life amid pandemic

Students living in dorms are able to have one guest per-person in their room at a time but won’t be able to gather in large groups like they would be during a typical year.

“I feel like I’m not totally missing out, because I’ll have three more years to do that,” Schubert said.

Griffen French and Cate Petersen, both sophomores at OSU, said it has been "strange" getting used to life back on campus. But they both prefer the hybrid model compared to their experience last spring term, when they were haphazardly tossed into an online-only format that left them feeling disconnected from their peers.

“I feel like I adapted to it a little bit after the spring,” French said. “But the in-person instruction is just a lot better. It’s easier to focus and actually stay motivated while you’re there. You don’t have the option of just turning your video off.”

They are both taking a rock-climbing class this term and said the simple aspect of having person-to-person contact with other students has drastically improved their college experience.