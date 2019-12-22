OSU sues former athletic director

Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director Todd Stansbury for breach of contract, a claim filed in Benton County Circuit Court Wednesday shows.
According to the claim filed by OSU, in his employment contract Stansbury agreed to pay the university his base salary plus interest for the remainder of his contract if he terminated the agreement early.
Stansbury’s employment contract, which is attached to the complaint, began July 31, 2015 and continued until June 30, 2020. One of the claim’s supporting exhibits said Stansbury terminated his employment with OSU on Dec. 4, 2016 when he left for the same position at Georgia Tech.
“(Stansbury) recognizes that the promise to work for university for the entire term of this agreement is the essence of this agreement. (Stansbury) also recognizes that university is making a highly valuable investment in athletic director’s employment by entering into this agreement and that university’s investment would be lost if athletic director were to resign or otherwise terminate with university before the end of the agreement term,” the contract said.
Georgia Tech's website said Stansbury, an alumni of the Atlanta university, was announced as the college’s athletic director in September of 2016.
OSU’s filing said Stansbury did make some payments on the amount, but he still owes OSU $1.47 million plus interest.
Stansbury’s contract with OSU included language stating the university would buy out the remaining value of Stansbury’s previous contract, with the University of Central Florida, for an amount up to $350,000.
