OSU team receives $30,000 to create community garden spaces in Lincoln city

Individuals from Oregon State University, Northwest Coastal Housing and the Olalla Center received $30,000 to help underserved families access community garden spaces in Lincoln City in a project called “Juntos en el Jardín,” or “together in the garden.”
The grant money comes from Danone Institute North America, a not-for-profit organization that fosters community-based work to promote sustainable food systems in the U.S. and Canada. Five teams won the “One Planet: One Health” initiative, all promoting resilient and sustainable local food systems.
The local Oregon team is made up of four core members: Stephanie Russell, OSU Extension Service nutrition education program director; Beatriz Botello-Salgado, OSU Extension Service nutrition educator; Alex Llumiquinga Pérez, Olalla Center director del programa de alcance; Sheila Stiley, Northwest Coastal Housing executive director.
“Juntos en el Jardín” builds on a foundational effort established at the Lincoln County Commons to create a culturally competent and inclusive food gardening system for Latino/a/x, Mesoamerican Indigenous and limited-income communities.
“So much of the work we do is tailored to the means of the local community,” team member Russell said. “When we work collectively, what we can do is going to be so much more in terms of community impact.”
The two-year project will begin with more assessment work, sending out surveys and conducting interviews with community members to better understand what their needs are. What they find out through outreach and engagement will inform their next steps in the implementation process of the project.
Once the team engages with the communities to understand what they need, the next step is to rejuvenate existing community gardens and create new spaces to expand access to food in the least burdensome way to those families. The team will also provide free vegetable grow kits to families who do not live near community gardens.
A priority for the team is to develop culturally relevant resources for these communities, for example, providing a texting system for the Mesoamerican Indigenous individuals who speak the language Mam, but do not read or write it. The texting system will allow them to use voice texting when communicating about the project.
The team aims to not only provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but provide nutrition education and cooking classes at community garden sites.
“The connection between how food is grown and how we consume it and how it nourishes our body tends to be missing, or perhaps not very well understood,” Russell said. “In actuality, they really can’t be separated.”
Other important community partners in the project are Coast Vineyard Church, Lincoln County Community Food Gardening Collaborative, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation, Habitat for Humanity, OSU Lincoln County Extension Service Horticulture Department/Master Gardener Program, Oregon Coast Community College, Samaritan Health Services, Lincoln County School District, Juntos en Colaboración, Lincoln County Commons, Lincoln County Health and Human Services and Lincoln County Health Integration Network.
“It is the moment to give thanks for the fruits of our land,” said team member Llumiquinga Pérez. “As we continue our journey, we can help everyone, especially those who need it most so that we can achieve greater community together in the garden.”
