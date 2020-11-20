OSU testing in Eugene suggests 5 cases per 1,000 people

While five cases in 1,000 may seem like a low number, it is important to remember that prevalence is not the same as COVID-19 risk, said Jeff Bethel, associate professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences and part of the TRACE leadership team.

“Prevalence only indicates how relatively abundant the virus is in a target population,” Bethel said. “It doesn’t tell you your likelihood of getting the virus but can help you understand the likelihood of encountering someone with the virus. The more people you encounter, the greater the likelihood that you will be in contact with someone who has the virus. Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands will help, but it is a numbers game: The more people you are around, the greater the odds of encountering an infected person.”