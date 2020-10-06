OSU testing shows 0.3% prevalance of virus in Corvallis

Coronavirus testing in late September by Oregon State University teams shows a 0.3% prevalence of the virus in Corvallis on those days, OSU officials have announced.
Members of the university’s Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) program went door to door in town on Sept. 26 and 27, receiving samples from 580 community members at 354 homes. During the sampling, nearly 71% of the households visited agreed to participate.
Of those sampled, between one and nine of the people tested positive for the virus. Following reporting policies set by the Oregon Health Authority, TRACE does not report the actual number of positive tests if the total is greater than zero but fewer than 10 people.
OSU officials said the prevalence estimate is based upon the number of people who tested positive among those tested over the weekend, the sensitivity of the test and other sampling factors including the number of people tested and the locations of those who tested positive. TRACE project leader Ben Dalziel, an assistant professor in the OSU College of Science, said the upper bound of prevalence of Corvallis may be nine out of 1,000 people, taking into account uncertainty from the weekend sample and testing.
Wastewater analyses by Oregon State from Sept. 26 and 27 are consistent with the three-per-1,000 prevalence estimate, said Tyler Radniecki, a researcher in the College of Engineering and one of the TRACE project’s principal investigators.
In wastewater analyzed by Radniecki’s team, viral evidence was not detected in samples from two neighborhoods: southwest Corvallis and the area surrounding Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The COVID-19 genetic signal was present but low in north Corvallis, downtown (which includes the OSU campus) and South Corvallis, and moderate in mid-Corvallis.
“It is encouraging that the prevalence of the virus in Corvallis remains relatively low,” said Dalziel. “The prevalence estimate is slightly higher than it was during sampling in April, May and June but from a statistical standpoint is not different from those earlier dates.”
The TRACE project is a collaboration of five OSU colleges — Science, Agricultural Sciences, the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, Engineering, and Public Health and Human Sciences — plus the OSU Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing. The project works in partnership with the Benton County Health Department in Corvallis and other county health departments around the state.
The diagnostic testing component of TRACE operates through a partnership between the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which is located at OSU, and Willamette Valley Toxicology.
TRACE-COVID-19 has received funding from OSU, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, PacificSource Health Plans and the Oregon Health Authority and has been aided by work from the OSU Foundation and the OSU Alumni Association.
