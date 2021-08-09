OSU tightens policy on indoor mask use

Oregon State University has shifted gears on mask requirements on campus.

Masks are now mandatory in “all public indoor settings” at OSU, said Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs in an email to the OSU community.

OSU had lifted its earlier mask requirements on June 30, but Larson noted new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the surge of cases of the Delta variant for moving back to the stricter approach.

The new policy, Larson said, affects university-owned or controlled property or in which OSU activities are held, and which are open to the public. Examples include classrooms, dining centers (except while seated to consume food/drink), recreation centers, indoor sports venues, conference and event centers and spaces, service centers, front desks, and offices with frequent engagement with OSU community members or the public.

The new policy is set to be in place for an indefinite period, Larson said, with weekly reviews scheduled.

“We understand this face covering requirement may be unsettling to those who are weary of public health measures and constantly worry about their health and that of others within their families and community,” he said. “The university’s primary goal remains the health and safety of our university community and the communities in which we operate. Continued vigilance is critical as we plan for a return in the fall to a more typical on-site experience, and a potential relaxation of the face covering requirement, if conditions allow.”

