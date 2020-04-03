OSU to form police force: University will bring law enforcement in-house by July 1

Some of the trustees expressed skepticism that the university will be able to put a fully staffed and qualified police force in place by the beginning of July.

Vice President for Finance and Administration Mike Green acknowledged the tight timeline but said he thought it could be done, adding that OSU is in discussions with the Corvallis Police Department on a mutual aid agreement and will pursue a similar arrangement for backup law enforcement coverage with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The practical reality is that it is going to be a challenge, but we believe we will have officers hired and on board by July 1,” he said.

No detailed cost estimates were provided. Paul Odenthal, Green’s senior associate vice president, acknowledged there would be upfront expenses for purchasing vehicles and other equipment but said the long-term cost should be comparable to the OSP contract, which was expected to run around $4.8 million over the next two-year budget period.

While Ray said OSU’s relationship with the state police has been “wonderful” for the most part, he added there have been problems from time to time and expressed confidence that bringing law enforcement in-house would contribute to a better public safety culture on campus.