OSU to hold forums on campus reopening plans

Oregon State University will hold a pair of virtual forums this week to discuss plans for gradually reopening the Corvallis campus, which has largely been shut down since mid-March in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meetings will be conducted via Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants will be able to ask questions, offer suggestions and raise concerns about the reopening process.

OSU is planning to allow a low-density presence on the Corvallis campus this summer and fall with a mixed-modality approach to instruction, with some classes taking place on site and others remotely or online, the university said in a news release. Campus building operations and on-site research will ramp back up gradually and in compliance with guidance from the state government and public health officials, the news release states.

President Ed Ray, Provost Ed Feser and Dan Larson, the university’s COVID-19 response leader, will make presentations during the forums. Charlie Fautin and Peter Barnworth of the Benton County Health Department will also speak, as will OSU student leaders.

The Zoom link for Wednesday’s presentation is https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96855120144.

For Thursday’s forum, the link is https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94769777554.