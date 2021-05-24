OSU to honor George Floyd on 1-year anniversary of his death

Oregon State University is planning to memorialize George Floyd on Tuesday, the first anniversary of his murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

The campus bell tower will ring 10 times at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, “signaling the moments that Mr. Floyd’s life was taken from him a year ago,” Becky Johnson, interim president, said in a letter sent to the OSU community Monday. The event is also intended to memorialize other people killed by police in the U.S.

“On the anniversary of Mr. Floyd’s death, I ask that you join me and reflect on the many other Black people, including Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright and Ronald Greene, who have died in encounters with police, and the fear Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) experience daily,” Johnson said. “We must realize that racism continues and commit to OSU continuing its efforts to provide equity for all.”