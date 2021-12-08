 Skip to main content
OSU to host coronavirus vaccine booster clinic

Virus Outbreak-Omicron Pfizer

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe Dec. 2 at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

 Steven Senne, Associated Press

Oregon State University will be hosting a coronavirus vaccine booster clinic next week, Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16.

No appointment is necessary and the clinic is specifically for booster doses, not first or second doses.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand at the OSU Alumni Center,  725 SW 26th St. in Corvallis. The clinics will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people ages 18 and older receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine six months after their second dose.

Those who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster after two months. J&J recipients can receive a booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer brand vaccines.

