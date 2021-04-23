OSU to observe Juneteenth as university holiday

Oregon State University will observe Juneteenth as a university holiday this year, the university announced Friday in a press release.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19 each year, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Because June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, OSU will observe the holiday on June 18.

The observance aligns with the Oregon House of Representatives’ passage of a bill calling for Juneteenth to be a paid state holiday. The bill is supported by Gov. Kate Brown and would take effect in 2022 if approved by the Oregon Senate.

The press release said the decision underscores “the university’s commitment to leading change and dismantling systemic racism.”

“The treatment, experiences and struggles of Black Americans in Oregon are well documented,” said Charlene Alexander, OSU vice president and chief diversity officer. “We encourage all OSU employees and students to observe this day in support of Black Americans and a commitment to end systemic racism.”