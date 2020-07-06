OSU to resume COVID-19 testing in Newport

Oregon State University plans to resume COVID-19 testing in Newport this weekend.
The OSU Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) found a suggested prevalence of 3.4% during testing June 20-21. The second round of door-to-door sampling in Newport will take place Saturday and Sunday.
The TRACE program began in Corvallis and Bend and was expanded to Newport after the positive tests of more than 120 workers at Pacific Seafood, which operates five processing facilities in the city. In Newport, university researchers are collaborating with Lincoln County Health & Human Services.
In the earlier Newport testing TRACE field teams collected samples from 336 of the households they visited, or 71%, across 30 neighborhoods. In all, the workers received samples from 569 people, and 13 tested positive for the virus. OSU’s modeling programs show that that those results suggest a 3.4% prevalence citywide.
Sewage samples from three Lincoln County wastewater treatment plants also were collected and then analyzed by Oregon State researchers for genetic evidence of the novel coronavirus that that causes COVID-19. Samples collected in Newport on June 10-12 and June 17-19 showed “a strong signal of the virus,” said Tyler Radniecki of the OSU College of Engineering, a principal investigator on the sewage surveillance team.
Sewage samples taken in the coastal communities of Yachats and Depoe Bay on June 5-7 and June 10 showed no evidence of the novel coronavirus.
“The results tell us only what was occurring at the time of sampling, not what is happening today,” Radniecki said. “They should not be interpreted as an indication that any of these communities can relax their vigilance. Everyone in each of these communities should be encouraged to wear face coverings, social distance, avoid groups of people and seek medical assistance if warranted.”
In Newport, TRACE leaders are partnering with OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center and the OSU Extension Service. Oregon State’s work in Newport complements other sampling, testing and contact tracing assistance being given by health officials from Tillamook and Clatsop counties.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.