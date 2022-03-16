OSU to use $14.4 million grant to train early childhood educators

Oregon State University will establish a statewide center focused on supporting and training early childhood educators to better work with children from marginalized communities and children who have experienced trauma.

The Early Learning Systems Initiative center will be funded by a $14.4 million grant from Oregon’s Early Learning Division, and will be housed within OSU’s Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families.

Megan McClelland, director of the Hallie E. Ford Center, said the pandemic has really shown where the gaps are in early childhood education, including high turnover, low wages and a lack of opportunity for professional development and advancement.

“We want to support the early education workforce in ways that reduce stress and burnout, so they are more effective educators,” McClelland said.

The center will provide anti-bias, culturally responsive training to better equip early childhood educators across the state. Four new coaches have been hired to mentor these educators in their own communities.

OSU research shows every county in Oregon is considered a “child care desert,” meaning there are at least three children per available child care slot in their age group. Twenty-five out of the 36 counties are child care deserts for children ages 3 through 5.

Preschool children are also expelled at more than three times the rate of K-12 students, according to a Yale study conducted in 2005. Federal data from 2014 shows Black preschool students were 3.6 times more likely than white students to receive out-of-school expulsions.

A 2020 household survey conducted in Oregon showed 6.3% of all preschool children were asked to leave their programs, with higher rates among children of color and children with disabilities. The center aims to solve this disproportionate issue, with trauma-informed teaching at the foreground of the center’s work.

OSU faculty members Megan Pratt, Shauna Tominey, Bridget Hatfield and Shannon Lipscomb will be co-leaders of the center.

