OSU to work with UO, expanding coronavirus testing program to Eugene

Oregon State University is teaming up with the University of Oregon to expand OSU's COVID-19 testing program to Eugene next month.

The door-to-door TRACE Community project, which originated in Corvallis and has since expanded to Bend, Newport and Hermiston, will land in Eugene Nov. 7-8, the universities announced Thursday afternoon. TRACE researchers are also in the process of expanding wastewater testing to Eugene and Springfield.

“This collaboration demonstrates the combined strengths of both universities and their commitment to serve Oregonians, especially during this critical time,” said TRACE project leader and OSU professor Ben Dalziel in a news release.

Through TRACE, 30 Eugene neighborhoods will be visited by small teams — comprised of an OSU student, UO student and health professional — to give residents the option of self-administering a COVID-19 nasal swab test. They're prepared to test up to 600 people, according to the news release.

Tests are processed by the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and Willamette Valley Toxicology. Results should be available from five to 10 days after the weekend concludes.