OSU toxicologist receives $7 million to study biological impacts of chemicals

Robyn Tanguay, a toxicologist and professor at Oregon State University, will study the biological impacts of chemicals, thanks to an eight-year $7 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Most grants the institute gives out are for five years or under, but Tanguay received the longest award amount possible. It’s only given to scientists who have an impressive enough track record to show their longstanding contribution to science.

The study, which Tanguay will conduct with about ten other researchers, could potentially lead to an end in chemical testing on animals. Lisa Truong, deputy director of Sinnhuber Aquatic Research Laboratory and assistant professor at OSU, has also been instrumental in getting the project operationalized.

Tanguay plans to use zebrafish as her test subjects because they are vertebrates that grow from a tiny egg to a recognizable fish in 24 hours. This speeds up the process for scientists to observe the biological effects of chemicals at various stages of development, as 84% of chemicals affect humans and zebrafish in similar ways.