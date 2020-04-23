OSU tries out virus-testing process

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon State University’s pilot project of door-to-door coronavirus testing has made its first foray into Corvallis neighborhoods.

A “training” mission took place last weekend, with 20 homes being targeted. Residents of 17 of the homes agreed to be tested, said Charlie Fautin of the Benton County Health Department at a Thursday briefing on the city/county response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fautin said he was pleased at the high percentage of those who agreed to be tested. This weekend the project moves into half-scale operations with perhaps as many as 500 tests. Eventually the project will be in the neighborhoods Friday through Tuesday, with up to 1,000 tests scheduled to be administered.

Fautin said he expected results from the OSU tests five or six days fter they were administered and that with each positive test the county will conduct “contact tracing” to try to discover who else might have been infected.

Fautin said his department is boosting staffing for the follow-up work.

“It can be up to 15 people,” Fautin said. “There is quite a lot of work involved.”

Here is a look at other developments discussed at the weekly briefings, now in their fourth week: