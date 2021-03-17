OSU trustees put president on probation

“Questions were raised about whether we had all the pertinent information that we need to make a sound, well-informed judgment with what is in front of us in terms of president Alexander's role in light of the report out of LSU,” board member Kelly said before the motion was raised. “A number of us had concerns that we don’t have quite enough information to do that at this point. I think we need to look in terms of adopting an action going forward here that will enable us to get that information and ultimately, in very short order, arrive at what we’re comfortable with — a well-informed basis for making an ultimate judgment on the affair in front of us.”