OSU trustees put president on probation

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees has decided to keep President F. King Alexander — at least for now — in the wake of the fallout from troubling reports concerning his role in the Louisiana State University Title IX scandal.
The board met via videoconference on Wednesday to consider potential disciplinary action or dismissal for Alexander, who became the source of considerable controversy in recent weeks for his time at LSU. Following more than an hour of public testimony — most of which centered on what community members felt was irreparable damage done to OSU by Alexander — and an ensuing executive session, the board decided not to discipline Alexander at this time.
With some disagreement, board members approved a motion to retain Alexander as president on a probationary basis.
The motion included several action items to be completed by June 1, specifically:
• Alexander must formulate a concrete plan to regain the trust of the OSU community and address community feedback.
• Alexander must review the Husch Blackwell report on Title IX issues at LSU to identify opportunities to improve policies and procedures at Oregon State and assess funding needs for Title IX and survivor advocacy resources.
• The board will gather feedback to “help inform (Alexander’s) success and to address leadership feedback received by the community.”
• The board's Executive and Audit Committee will retain an independent consultant to review recommendations of the Husch Blackwell report and answer outstanding questions from the report.
Any report completed by the independent consultant will be made public, the motion specified. Student member Khawater Hussein and at-large member Michele Longo Eder were the only members of the Board of Trustees to vote against the motion.
Voting in favor were Mike Bailey, Patricia Bedient, Rani Borkar, Julia Brim-Edwards, Darald Callahan, Lamar Hurd, Paul Kelly, Julie Manning, Preston Pulliams, Kirk Schueler, Stephanie Smith and Michael Thorne.
“Questions were raised about whether we had all the pertinent information that we need to make a sound, well-informed judgment with what is in front of us in terms of president Alexander's role in light of the report out of LSU,” board member Kelly said before the motion was raised. “A number of us had concerns that we don’t have quite enough information to do that at this point. I think we need to look in terms of adopting an action going forward here that will enable us to get that information and ultimately, in very short order, arrive at what we’re comfortable with — a well-informed basis for making an ultimate judgment on the affair in front of us.”
The meeting's public comment section was marked by passionate testimony from members of the OSU community expressing a lack of trust and growing concern over Alexander’s track record. Each of the 19 people who spoke was highly critical of Alexander’s responses to the Husch Blackwell report and to testimony given to Louisiana lawmakers. Many of those who commented called on Alexander to resign or be removed.
“One of the things I have learned in different teaching positions is how easily our students see through the empty statements, such as the ones President Alexander has made in the wake of the Husch Blackwell report,” said Megan Ward, who directs the MA program in Oregon State’s School of Writing, Literature and Film. “There is no statement of support by the board that could reassure students at this point. I am here today to ask that you end President Alexander’s time at OSU and commit to a more transparent hiring process following his dismissal. Our students, faculty and staff deserve better leadership.”
Ahead of the meeting Wednesday, the OSU student government released a statement attributed to past and present leaders calling for Alexander to resign or be fired. Isabel Nuñez Pérez, current ASOSU president, read the statement during the public comment section.
“The work of ASOSU leaders past and present has long established a legacy that does not tolerate sexual violence in any form. … We demand accountability for these actions. It is the only way Oregon State can restore the trust that it had once earned from students,” she told the board. “Furthermore, OSU’s administration and the Board of Trustees need to demand accountability. While the board has said they did not know of Alexander’s inaction at the time of the hiring, this is a reflection of an insufficient process and abdication of responsibility.”
The emotional toll on survivors of sexual misconduct and relationship violence in the OSU community was apparent during public comments, as numerous speakers discussed the retraumatizing nature of recent reports regarding Alexander’s actions at LSU.
Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor who was once employed by Oregon State as a sexual assault advocate, shared the story of her own assault and criticized the Board of Trustees for not taking action sooner.
“Lies that I think can be easily fact-checked have resulted in a loss of faith and trust in the Board of Trustees,” Tracy said. “I don’t know if that trust can be repaired. But I believe it is your moral and ethical obligation to try. … The first way to do that is the immediate removal of F. King Alexander as the active president.”
Several people who spoke during the public comment section, as well as trustees who asked questions, referenced dissatisfaction regarding Alexander’s answers during a forum with faculty on Monday.
“During Monday’s Faculty Senate meeting, President Alexander was given 90 minutes to take center stage,” said Aurora Sherman, an associate professor in Oregon State’s school of psychological science. “He failed to demonstrate those values. He did not apologize to survivors to whom he is responsible. He did not share a solid plan for action. He expressed surprise when (Oregon State’s Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center) is so understaffed.”
A little over three hours after the meeting began, state Sen. Sara Gelser, who represents Corvallis and OSU as part of Oregon’s eighth district, took to Twitter to call for Alexander’s immediate termination.
“(OSU) Trustees must act immediately,” Gelser tweeted. “Their duty is to the institution, not the president or the search process. … Any costs to buy out the contract should be borne by the (OSU) Foundation, not students or taxpayers.”
Beyond Alexander, many of those who spoke criticized the Board of Trustees for its confidential presidential hiring process. Much of the criticism centered around a perceived lack of due diligence or possible willful ignorance of Alexander’s history.
“Board of Trustees, in your past year of service at OSU, it is truly a feat on how comprehensively you have managed to fail survivors on our campus,” said Tali Ilkovitch, an ASOSU senator. “So much so that students are calling for the president’s resignation, and all of your resignation. … Even before F. King’s record was discovered, you all have actively been complicit in the negligence of survivors.”
Following the public comment section, Alexander read a prepared statement and acknowledged the “many open letters sent by survivors and their advocates in many organizations, individuals and community groups.”
“Thank you for sharing your concerns and recommendations to those groups and organizations,” Alexander said. “I appreciate all that you do and certainly your support of survivors to prevent sexual misconduct at Oregon State and beyond. I am truly sorry ... for survivors (here) and everywhere for any pain caused to you by this issue that has surfaced in the last couple of weeks. I also feel terribly for anyone who has experienced sexual assault, violence or harassment, which I am committed to eradicating from our community or society. It simply has no place here or anywhere. I do, as a university president, accept ultimate responsibility and accountability for everything that has happened here at Oregon State University.”
Alexander then fielded questions from board members. Some questions were particularly pointed regarding what was perceived as a pattern of inaction or lack of involvement by Alexander.
Much of Alexander’s answers regarding the lack of effectiveness of the LSU Title IX office surrounded a lack of funding. Alexander also cited actions he was proud of at LSU, including starting the school's Title IX office and issuing university guidance on Title IX reporting.
“People say, ‘Why wouldn’t I know about that?’” Alexander said. “That’s because we were fighting all these other battles to build a leadership team to start a Title IX office, but (also) get a general counsel, get a CFO … we didn’t even have a provost. This is what I spent my time working on — helping to establish good policies, but not getting down into the weeds three layers below me. Because we had bigger things to do. Number one: protect our budget.”
Alexander painted a picture of a chaotic financial situation at LSU that required much of his attention.
Wednesday's OSU Board of Trustees meeting was called in response to the March 5 report from Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to review LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and other Title IX issues.
Among other things, Husch Blackwell concluded that LSU's administration failed to act on Title IX compliance recommendations during Alexander’s tenure as president of the school from July 2013 until December 2019.
The report revealed that Alexander knew of head football coach Les Miles’ inappropriate behavior towards female students at LSU when he started as president in 2013. Alexander has said he was advised by attorneys not to fire Miles, but has also said he was unable to dismiss the coach because the LSU governing board had already made a decision to retain the coach before Alexander took office.
The Husch Blackwell report also uncovered several instances in which Alexander was presented with specific recommendations regarding Title IX compliance at LSU but did not act for a prolonged period of time, if at all.
During a March 5 meeting of the LSU Board of Supervisors, Husch Blackwell attorney Scott Schneider said Title IX compliance during Alexander’s tenure at the school was overly complicated and the compliance office was understaffed and ineffective in assisting survivors of sexual assault, harassment, dating violence and domestic violence.
Furthermore, Schneider said, university leadership was made aware of systemic Title IX issues for years and “did nothing.”
“This is an example of serious institutional failure,” said Tom Galligan, LSU's interim president.
Alexander was also singled out as a responsible party for what was described as a culture of sexual abuse allowed to exist within LSU during testimony heard March 10 by Louisiana state lawmakers.
