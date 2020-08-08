You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU trustees to discuss reopening

OSU trustees to discuss reopening

{{featured_button_text}}
osu-logo

Oregon State University’s plans for reopening fall term will be one of the discussion topics during a virtual meeting of the OSU Board of Trustees next week.

The trustees will meet via videoconference from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Also on the agenda will be proposed new academic programs in supply chain and logistics management, artificial intelligence and bioengineering; the Fairbanks Hall renovation; and updates on the budget, formation of a campus police force and efforts to advance support for Black students, faculty and staff.

Members of the public can listen to the meeting on the phone by calling 888-475-4499 and using meeting ID number 655 466 888. Links for livestreaming the meeting or joining it via Zoom are available online at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU faculty balk at reopening
Local

OSU faculty balk at reopening

  • Updated

As Oregon State University prepares to resume some level of in-person instruction starting Sept. 1, some faculty members are pushing back agai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News