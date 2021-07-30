 Skip to main content
OSU Trustees to meet Tuesday morning
The Oregon State University Board of Trustees meets remotely from 9 a.m. to 11:30 on Tuesday.

On the agenda are items:

• To consider the organization of schools and a new academic program within the College of Liberal Arts.

• On improvements to the Hatfield Marine Science Center seawater system in Newport.

• Concerning a potential candidate for an anticipated vacancy on the Board of Trustees.

• On a lease agreement with Samaritan Health Services to provide health care services at the proposed new wellness center at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus.

• on the board’s proposed 2023 and 2024 meeting calendars.

This meeting is open to the public. Room 207 at the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, will be open to community members as a listening site. The public also can join the meeting through a remote conferencing service. Options for joining the meeting and instructions for providing public comment can be viewed at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-meeting-08032021 on the OSU website.

The agenda for the meeting is provided at the same link.

During the meeting the board will hold an executive session (no public allowed) "to conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to negotiate real property transactions."

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

