OSU turns to remote classes due to COVID-19

"We are utilizing the 6-foot measure," Clark said of the university's social distancing protocol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also in effect as of Saturday, all non-essential university-sponsored travel will be suspended, and all OSU employees are being encouraged to work from home when possible and to avoid personal travel during spring break.

Effective March 30, classes, labs and exams will be conducted remotely. According to Clark, students and staff will be informed of logistics surrounding this change, and tools like Canvas and Zoom will be utilized.

All non-essential meetings or events with more than 50 people have also been suspended until April 30.

The definition of essential, Clark said, would be event-specific. A meeting of university leaders, for example, to discuss COVID-19 and the university's response may be considered essential. Such a meeting, Clark said, would utilize social distancing measures.

"It's imperative that the university take responsible and immediate steps to engage in social distancing to contribute to the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19," Clark said.

OSU will review the changes to its operations every two weeks.