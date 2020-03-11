OSU turns to remote classes due to COVID-19

All Oregon State University spring term courses, labs and exams will be administered remotely, the university announced Wednesday, as the Oregon Health Authority reported additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 around the state.
"Oregon State University is committed to state, national and global efforts to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, while appropriately continuing the essential activities of teaching, research, OSU Extension and engagement," Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser said in a statement released Wednesday.
"While at this time, the public health risk in Oregon from the coronavirus is lower than it is in other states, we became aware today of a presumptive COVID-19 case in Deschutes County, and testing for a possible case in Benton County is underway."
Later in the day, public health officials announced Linn County's first two presumptive positive test results. Both patients are residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.
The changes to the university's operations will roll out in two waves. Effective Saturday, winter term finals and finals week activities will be offered remotely where possible. If remote work is not possible, the university will practice social distancing.
According to Steve Clark, OSU's vice president for marketing and university relations, classes that have large numbers of students enrolled will utilize multiple classrooms for final exams that cannot be administered remotely.
"We are utilizing the 6-foot measure," Clark said of the university's social distancing protocol.
You have free articles remaining.
Also in effect as of Saturday, all non-essential university-sponsored travel will be suspended, and all OSU employees are being encouraged to work from home when possible and to avoid personal travel during spring break.
Effective March 30, classes, labs and exams will be conducted remotely. According to Clark, students and staff will be informed of logistics surrounding this change, and tools like Canvas and Zoom will be utilized.
All non-essential meetings or events with more than 50 people have also been suspended until April 30.
The definition of essential, Clark said, would be event-specific. A meeting of university leaders, for example, to discuss COVID-19 and the university's response may be considered essential. Such a meeting, Clark said, would utilize social distancing measures.
"It's imperative that the university take responsible and immediate steps to engage in social distancing to contribute to the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19," Clark said.
OSU will review the changes to its operations every two weeks.
The University of Oregon announced similar steps Wednesday as well, moving the first three weeks of spring classes to online only and restricting sports events to players, players' families, coaches, prospective players and media.
Benton County has established a phone bank due to the increase in questions surrounding COVID-19 at 541-766-6120. The bank will be staffed by volunteers Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.