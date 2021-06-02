OSU virus testing heads to Corvallis neighborhoods

Oregon State University’s TRACE coronavirus testing program returns to the Corvallis community this Friday and Saturday.

Field workers will go door to door taking samples from residents in 30 neighborhoods for the Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics program.

The sampling, the seventh conducted in Corvallis, will follow the same format as the previous six, with one change: In addition to a nasal swab sample used to determine if someone is currently infected, for the first time, TRACE participants will be invited to provide a saliva sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“The saliva testing will show the presence of antibodies and also whether they resulted from a vaccine or from a previous (COVID) infection,” said TRACE project leader Ben Dalziel, an assistant professor in the OSU College of Science.

“By testing for the presence of the two different types of antibodies, we’ll be able to estimate the fraction of Corvallis that has been previously infected,” said Roy Haggerty, dean of the OSU College of Science and part of the TRACE leadership team.