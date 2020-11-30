OSU virus testing program gets $2 million grant

Oregon State University’s work on coronavirus testing has received a $2 million boost from a prestigious foundation.
The funding from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation will allow the university to extend the reach of its Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) testing program by creating a national TRACE center.
The Packard group already has contributed $1.15 million to OSU’s efforts to increase awareness of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Oregon. Now the potential exists to move out of state. Silicon Valley pioneer David Packard was one of the founders of Hewlett-Packard, now HP Inc. He and his wife started the foundation in 1964.
“This is a huge vote of confidence in the TRACE project,” said Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations. “And it comes at a time, at least in America, when the prevalence of the virus is surging. It will provide communities with the sort of testing data on how widespread the virus is beyond asymptomatic individuals.”
The TRACE program consists of two linked approaches. The university sends teams that go door to door in a targeted community and test those willing to volunteer. The second piece is community wastewater sampling.
University scientists use the two sets of data to try to establish the prevalence of the virus in a particular community.
“That duality, if you will, is really unique,” Clark said. “We have individuals being tested plus the wastewater prevalence.”
OSU researchers say the need for such data gathering remains critical.
“In most communities across the country, it is still very hard to get reliable estimates of how many people are actually infected,” said TRACE leader Ben Dalziel, a population biologist in the OSU College of Science. “The TRACE center will support a network of university-community partnerships that monitor local prevalence and develop new approaches for community-based COVID monitoring. We are extremely grateful to the Packard Foundation for helping us expand this work to other institutions and communities.”
Dalziel said that more than 100 research universities across the nation have the bandwidth to help scale up the TRACE project.
“Many universities have untapped capacity to help their states tackle the coronavirus,” he said. “The TRACE team at Oregon State University is looking for universities and public health departments interested in adapting the TRACE model to their states and their communities.”
Packard Foundation officials said that it was OSU’s forward-thinking approach that led to the new contribution.
Chad English, science program officer for the foundation, said OSU’s TRACE work is different than most coronavirus testing strategies that rely on “trailing indicators” and provide more information about past infections than who is currently infected.
“The TRACE study and its approach to tracking the prevalence and spread of the coronavirus have proven invaluable to communities in Oregon," said English. “With the data and other insights that TRACE provides, public health leaders now have a powerful tool in their hands to better assess the threat of the virus and make decisions in the best interest of their community."
OSU has worked with local health departments and partners such as the Packard Foundation and PacificSource Health Plans, and Clark said that approach will continue as the university looks to expand beyond state lines. OSU also appealed to the city of Corvallis to appropriate $140,000 for TRACE testing, but the City Council rejected the suggestion by an 8-1 vote at its Nov. 2 meeting.
“The Packard grant will help to provide for staff and the creation of the center,” Clark said, “but it will not pay for testing in other communities.”
Clark used the hypothetical example of working with a community in Iowa for testing while noting that the university would then look for partners in Iowa to assist with the fundraising.
“We’ve learned how to collaborate with health departments and other groups,” Clark said, while adding that OSU has the testing and sampling expertise to share as well as the methodology and modeling.
A weekend of TRACE testing in Oregon originally cost approximately $140,000, but Clark said the university has worked to reduce some of the costs and the total now is closer to $120,000.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.