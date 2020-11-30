OSU virus testing program gets $2 million grant

“The TRACE study and its approach to tracking the prevalence and spread of the coronavirus have proven invaluable to communities in Oregon," said English. “With the data and other insights that TRACE provides, public health leaders now have a powerful tool in their hands to better assess the threat of the virus and make decisions in the best interest of their community."

OSU has worked with local health departments and partners such as the Packard Foundation and PacificSource Health Plans, and Clark said that approach will continue as the university looks to expand beyond state lines. OSU also appealed to the city of Corvallis to appropriate $140,000 for TRACE testing, but the City Council rejected the suggestion by an 8-1 vote at its Nov. 2 meeting.

“The Packard grant will help to provide for staff and the creation of the center,” Clark said, “but it will not pay for testing in other communities.”

Clark used the hypothetical example of working with a community in Iowa for testing while noting that the university would then look for partners in Iowa to assist with the fundraising.

“We’ve learned how to collaborate with health departments and other groups,” Clark said, while adding that OSU has the testing and sampling expertise to share as well as the methodology and modeling.

A weekend of TRACE testing in Oregon originally cost approximately $140,000, but Clark said the university has worked to reduce some of the costs and the total now is closer to $120,000.

